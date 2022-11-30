Lions Of Teranga Roar Into Round Of 16

Spread the love

Kalidou Koulibaly proved an unlikely matchwinner as Senegal reached the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, who are out of the tournament.

Senegal will now play the winners of Group B – the group which England currently top – on Sunday night.

The Chelsea defender’s superb volleyed winner came only two minutes after Moises Caicedo had pulled Ecuador level from a corner, a result which would have taken the South Americans through in their place.

The African side fully deserved to qualify from their World Cup group for the first time in 20 years, largely in part to a first-half performance where they blew away Ecuador, who came into the match knowing they only needed a point to progress.- Sky Sports

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...