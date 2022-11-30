ZimEye
Some have said it's irrelevant to report cases involving @ZANUPF_Official because the @PoliceZimbabwe won't do anything. However, at times we do things for posterity and reference in the future. The world is watching and we will reference to say here you did nothing. pic.twitter.com/rhxHK0CuqE— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) November 30, 2022
