Our Mandate Is To Protect Victims Of Gender- Based Violence- CCC

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

“There is no true social revolution without the liberation of women.

May my eyes never see and my feet never take me to a society where half the people are held in silence.” Thomas Sankara

From today the 25th of November to the 10th of December we will hold a series of activities under the theme is “Enhancing the Inclusion of Youths in the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence”.

We do this as a patriotic and ideological duty to ensure that the Citizens Movement demonstrates beyond doubt its commitment to this fight.

We believe that if we assume executive authority in our country and President Nelson Chamisa as the President- the government must enact policies and programs in protect victims of gender based violence.

We focus on violence across all genders- male or female.

No one must be subjected on any gender based violence.

Join us in celebrating 16 days of Activism against gender based violence.

