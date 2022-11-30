Parents Bash School Head Over S*x With Pupil

PARENTS are up in arms after a Limpopo secondary school was hit by allegations of s_əxual activities involving a pupil and the deputy principal.

This comes after the deputy principal allegedly slept with a 19-year-old matric pupil.

The deputy principal was seen leaving the school on Thursday, 24 November with the pupil during a matric camp session.

When the camp ended on Friday, the school invited parents to come and collect their children’s belongings. That’s when it was discovered that the pupil was nowhere to be seen.

“The parents went to the deputy principal’s house in Lebowakgomo on Monday and found him in bed with the girl nak_ed,” said a 45-year-old villager.

The deputy principal was then beaten at his home and later taken to the school where the beating continued.

A video of the deputy principal being assaulted is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, he can be seen being stripped nak_ed and bleeding.

The angry parents can be heard saying: “You are sleeping with our children. You are ruining our school.”

Some of the pupils said most of the matric camp is no longer serving its purpose.

“They give pupils and teachers the opportunity to do wrong things. This incident is disappointing and embarrassing,” said a pupil.

Limpopo education spokesman Mike Maringa said he has seen the video on social media.

“I’m investigating it and also waiting for a formal report. If the incident is true, the man will be suspended and will undergo a disciplinary hearing,” he said.

— Daily Sun

