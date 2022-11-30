Professor Solwayo Ngwenya Sidelined For Mpilo Hospital CEO Job

Government has sidelined Professor Solwayo Ngwenya for the substantive Chief Executive Officer of Mpilo Hospital despite occupying the post for over two years.

The ministry of health and child care announced Dr Narcisius Dzvanga as the Chief Medical Officer replacing Prof Ngwenya.

Below is the letter to Dr Dzvanga;

Ngwenya is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and founding CEO of Royal Women’s Clinic based in Bulawayo.

Prof Ngwenya was the clinical director at the government hospital before being elevated to the position of acting CEO about two years ago following the removal of the then-CEO Leonard Mabhandi.

Other new hospital CEOs are Dr Christopher Pasi – Sally Mugabe Hospital, Dr William Busumani – (United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), Dr Michael Chiwanga – Chitungwiza Hospital, Dr Nemache Mawere – Ingutsheni Hospital and Dr Celestine Dhege as the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland West.

