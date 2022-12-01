Grant Mashasha Opens Up On Ceiling Ordeal. Family

By A Correspondent- Grant Mashasha, who spent more than a decade indoors, including time in the ceiling of the family home in Zengeza 3, is beginning to emerge from his nightmare.

A family spokesperson said Grant spent four days hiding in the ceiling, and not more than a decade, as has been widely reported.

She revealed Grant was afraid that someone was after his life.

Nobuhle Mashasha told H-Metro that Grant, 39, is under the care of health experts, and is gradually opening up about his ordeal.

He was confined to his home, where he spent some time in the ceiling.

His mother Gogo Plaxedes Mashasha is in custody for failing to report the death of her husband.

“We managed to meet and talk to Grant upon our arrival from Gwanda,” said Nobuhle, his niece.

From how he looked on the day he was retrieved from the ceiling, Grant has changed completely, showing a healthy, handsome face.

“He feels stressed to quickly open up about how he came to be kept indoors for 10 years.

“He told us that he had been living in a room and slept on a sofa for 10 years, not 14, as reported.

“He spent four days in the ceiling, frightened by his mother’s threats that there were people after his life.

“He is beginning to understand that there is no one after his life and is now interacting with others.

“He is still scared of answering some questions thinking that someone might still be targeting his life,” said Nobuhle.

She said they read about the death of her grandfather in H-Metro, as her grandmother never informed anyone.

She also thanked the Zengeza residents for their support, and invited those who were free to join them at their rural home in Gwanda for her grandfather’s burial.

