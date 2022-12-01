Manhunt For Driver Who Killed Amaveni Man Living With Disability

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A 55 year old man living with disability died in a hit-and-run incident on Friday night.

Mubango Nyama was going to Amaveni Superette when the unfortunate incident happened.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare, said Nyama was run over by an unidentified car, and the motorist did not stop.

“He sustained severe head and rib injuries,” said Ass Insp Ngawagare.

Nyama succumbed to the injuries at Kwekwe General Hospital.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can help in identifying and locating the driver and the motor vehicle involved in this case to approach their nearest police,” said Ass Insp Ngawagare.

— HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...