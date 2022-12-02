Cameroon Face Daunting Task Against Mighty Brazil

A Brazil side already guaranteed to reach the last 16 prepare to do battle with Cameroon in their final World Cup 2022 Group G meeting at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday.

Tite’s side have already prevailed against Switzerland and Serbia to book their place in the knockout rounds, and they will confirm a first-placed finish if they avoid defeat here.

On the other hand, Cameroon find themselves third in the group – two points behind second-placed Switzerland – so even a shock win may not be enough for them to advance.

Cameroon and Brazil have been familiar foes down the years, with the two sides meeting on six previous occasions, and the South American giants have unsurprisingly won five of those contests.

The Selecao first met the Indomitable Lions in the group stage of the 1994 World Cup, prevailing 3-0 with Romario, Marcio Santos and Bebeto on the scoresheet, and now-Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song was sent off in the second half.

A 2-0 friendly win in 1996 preceded an identical success in the 2001 Confederations Cup for Brazil, but the Selecao were stunned by the Africans in the 2003 Confederations Cup, as Samuel Eto’o’s goal gave Cameroon a 1-0 group win en route to the final, although that tournament was marred by the death of former Manchester City man Marc-Vivien Foe during Cameroon’s semi-final win over Colombia.

The two sides would not meet again for 11 years following that match, as Neymar scored twice in a 4-1 Brazil win during the 2014 World Cup group stage, and the most recent showdown saw the Selecao prevail 1-0 in a November 2018 friendly thanks to a winner from Richarlison.

CAMEROON VS. BRAZIL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Cameroon wins: 1

Brazil wins: 5

Draws: 0

Cameroon goals: 2

Brazil goals: 12

MATCH HISTORY

June 24, 1994: Brazil 3-0 Cameroon (World Cup)

November 13, 1996: Brazil 2-0 Cameroon (Friendly)

May 31, 2001: Brazil 2-0 Cameroon (Confederations Cup)

June 19, 2003: Brazil 0-1 Cameroon (Confederations Cup)

June 23, 2014: Cameroon 1-4 Brazil (World Cup)

November 20, 2018: Brazil 1-0 Cameroon (Friendly)- Sportsmole

