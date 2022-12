Do You Think Cyril Ramaphosa Will Resign In The End?

Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya has been quoted by Reuters saying: "An announcement is imminent. … I can't confirm the date and time, we will advise," without hinting on the contents of the highly expected statement. https://t.co/2GETmVD2m3

