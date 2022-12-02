Zanu PF Thugs Attack CCC Binga Supporters

By- A local peace-promoting non-government organisation, the Zimbabwe Peace Project, has said that Zanu PF activists allegedly assaulted members of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) at Siabuzuba Business Centre in Binga.

ZPP said the two victims were assaulted on 30 November, injured, and admitted to Binga Hospital.

ZPP said in a statament:

A ZANU PF campaigning team assaulted CCC members ahead of the 3 December by-elections. Two of the victims who were injured were Zuze Dube of Samende AND Delampuli of Fulunga village. They were injured and admitted at Binga Hospital.

The assailants included George Chasombwa, Jamutias, Candidate Misheck Mwinde, and MacDonald Siamwebo.

It is alleged that the assailants used logs and knobkerries to carry out the assault. Tumune the son of MP Gabhuza was beaten his CCC T-shirt was taken as he was stripped naked.

Assistant District Administrator Marinyame, a ZANU PF member, was also beaten at Kariyangwe by these unknown people around 1700hrs.

ZPP said the matter was reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

