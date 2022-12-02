Zanu PF Unleashes Terror In Binga

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF hooligans are causing havoc in Binga before the December 3 by-election in the area.

Two CCC members Delampfuli and Zuze Dube were severely assaulted by known Zanu PF members on November 30.

The two were admitted and treated at Binga Hospital.

It has been reported that the Zanu PF hooligans user logs and knobkerries to attack the said CCC activists.

“CCC activists were brutally assaulted by Zanu PF thugs at Siabuzuba Business Centre in Binga on November 30. We condemn the harassment and persecution of our members,” a CCC official said on Thursday.

