High Court Suspends Binga By-Elections

By- The High Court has barred the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) from holding by-elections in five wards under Binga Rural District Council scheduled for 03 December 2022.

The by-elections have been suspended due to objections filed against the nomination of CCC candidates who are alleged to owe the local authority debts of over 120 days.

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi on Friday, 02 December, granted an application by Collen Mudenda who was seeking the court to bar Mathias Mudenda, who was cited as the first respondent, and ZEC, which was cited as the second respondent, from going ahead with the elections. Ruled Justice Chitapi:

The elections set for 3 December 2022 for the election of Councillors for Wards 6, 8, 10, 15, and 23 of Binga Rural District Council be and are hereby suspended.

Meanwhile, ZEC said all other by-elections scheduled for 3 December will proceed.

The by-elections will be held in Binga Ward 20 and in Gweru in wards 4, 5, and 18.

