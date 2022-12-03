Mnangagwa Promotes 46 Soldiers Ahead Of 2023 Elections

By-President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has promoted 20 soldiers.

The soldiers were promoted from the ranks of lieutenant colonels to the rank of substantive colonel.

He also promoted 26 majors to substantive lieutenant colonels with effect from 23 November 2022.

The promotions were made in terms of Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02).

The newly promoted colonels and lieutenant colonels were conferred with their at separate investiture ceremonies held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks (formerly King George VI Barracks) on Wednesday 30 November 2022.

The Chief of Staff Administration Staff Major General Matatu officiated at the conferment ceremony for the colonels.

Brigadier General Staff, Brigadier General Steven Gwekwerere presided over the conferment of new ranks to the lieutenant colonels.

The promoted Colonels are Charles Mutizhe, July Badza, Jabulisa Edward Sibanda, Michael Fatini, Daniel Musa Gandiwa, Regis Mangezi, Fungai Mapaya, Aaron Moyo, Caroline Hunidzarira, Andrew Kabaira, Hwami Vengesai, Arnold Sandalamu, Annanias Hovhiyo Mutati, Muchengeti Chabata, Kenosi Safenyang Mhlanga, Vengai Musanga, Siwinile Tauya, Ntokoziso Moyo, Isheunesu Shephard Maromo and Diana Chakapfava.

The promoted majors are Sifundiso Ndhlovu, Tasunungurwa Muchinapaya, Archimedes Sibiya, Wise Gatsi, Tariro Masiiwa, Mathias Gadu, Timothy Nyahwema, Beverly Mandaza, Lawrance Sobha, Silas Nyawiri, Sydney Chifamba, Philip Tafumanei Vumba, Tapiwa Makaya, Furirwai Chikungwa, Wilbert Fana Mutomba, Donald Madhongo, Stephen Mushunje, Wellington Mutsambi, Timothy Tazvitya, Tinovimbanashe Simon Chabvepi, Ranganai Muzeza, Gilbert Ncube, Brian Magagula, Innocent Dube, Nobuhle Siwela and Smile Nkomo. | ZBC News

