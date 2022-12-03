Mwonzora Sued For Rigging MDC Congress

By James Gwati- A senior MDC official has taken the Party President Douglas Mwonzora to the courts for allegedly rigging the Party’s Congress due on 18 December.

On Thursday, MDC National Executive Council member Norest Marara filed an urgent application with the High Court challenging Mwonzora’s unanimous Presidential candidature nomination.

The MDC National Council recently nominated Mwonzora as the sole presidential candidate for the Party’s 5th Ordinary Congress.

On 21 November 2022, party spokesperson Witness Dube said Mwonzora is now the Party’s duly elected presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

At the National Council meeting, Chief Ndlovu was nominated 1st Vice President unopposed.

