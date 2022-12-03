ZimEye
⛔️Sensing defeat in today’s by-elections, ZANU unleashed violence in Binga. The citizens remained defiant. Now they’re trying to disqualify our candidates. The by-elections have been postponed by the court until the cases are concluded. Zanu PF can’t win a free election in Binga! pic.twitter.com/BUAx5XJIki— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) December 3, 2022
