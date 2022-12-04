Swiss Global Changes Name Under Olinda Chapel’s Cousin’s Directorship

Spread the love

By Business Reporter | The controversial shipping company that has piles of complaints from customers still to get their goods delivered more than a year later, Swiss Global Shipping has changed its name.

ZimEye can reveal that the company owned by sociallite Olinda Chapel’s cousin, Eddington Munatsi, is now running by a parallel vehicle called Mun Logistics Ltd.

Documents in possession of ZimEye show that Swiss Global’s Munatsi Logistics Ltd has been morphed out into another entity called Mun Logistics Ltd.

Director Eddington Munatsi has even subtly announced publicly saying, “When defeat comes, accept it as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans, and set sail once more toward your coveted goal.” Pic below

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...