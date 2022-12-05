ZimEye
Today the trial of Hon @JobSikhala1 on the charges of Defeating or obstruction will commence at Rotten Row , 9 am. I want to wish the legal team all the best as they argue the case. May justice prevail, as usual those who wld want to follow the proceedings can come. pic.twitter.com/t8ksiY40xQ— Freddy Michael Masarirevu (@freddyMM93) December 5, 2022
