Remember Hon @JobSikhala1-He will appear in Court on Monday 5 Dec for trial on Charges of obstruction. He will then appear in Court on Wednesday 7 Dec on allegations of Incitement for a ruling on the application for recusal of the trial Magistrate-(Recusal-to hv the Mag changed) pic.twitter.com/kyujIeDlZz— Freddy Michael Masarirevu (@freddyMM93) December 3, 2022
