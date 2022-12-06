Citizens Unmoved By Zanu PF Terror

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC ) has saluted ” brave citizens for defying Zanu PF terror.”

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has also assured the nation that change is certain despite Zanu PF terror and intimidation.

“WHATEVER THE COST…Principle matters! It’s better to be nobody and nothing than to be somebody and something in borrowed and dirty robes,” said President Chamisa.

“THANK YOU CITIZENS: Thank you to all citizens, polling agents, mobilizers & voters who have championed the cause of a New Great Zimbabwe and worked hard in yesterday’s by-elections.

Let’s fight to win Zimbabwe for charge in 2023! #PREPARE,” CCC said in a statement.

