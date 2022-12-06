Journalist Hope Chizuzu To Appear In Court

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Journalist Hope Chizuzu is set to appear before the Magistrates Courts in Bulawayo on 9 December 2022 on charges of transmitting false data messages in contravention of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as amended.

This follows his initial appearance on 28 November 2022 wherein the State requested the journalist to be placed on remand.

Chizuzu is being accused of transmitting false data messages intending to cause harm in contravention of Section 164C of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as amended.

MISA Zimbabwe deployed lawyer Nqobani Sithole, who argued that the matter should proceed by way of summons as has been the case since the arrest of the journalist on 29 September 2022. This position was supported by the Magistrate, Maxwell Ncube.

On 29 November 2022, summons were then served on the lawyer, Sithole, requesting Chizuzu to appear before the court on 9 December 2022.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...