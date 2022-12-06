Levels Arrest: Obadiah Moyo Pops Up At Court To Support Daughter

The arrest of Chillspot records producer DJ Levels on rape allegations has made an interesting turn after the complainant father and former Health minister Obadiah Moyo showed up at the Harare Magistrates court.

Shashl born Ashley Moyo filed rape charges against DJ Levels citing an incident that happened in July 2021 at the music producer’s house.

Levels is due to appear in court today but the appearance of Obadiah Moyo points to the complainant and her family taking the issue seriously.

Moyo was relieved of her ministerial duties in July 2020 following his arrest on corruption charges involving funds meant for COVID-19 relief.

