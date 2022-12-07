Bruised Corpse Discovered In Makokoba

By A Correspondent- A man was found dead in Makokoba with bruises all over his body and Police are treating the case as murder.

“Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which a man (37) was found dead with multiple bruises all over the body on 05/11/22 in the bush near a school in Makokoba Township. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notocrime.”

