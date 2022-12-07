CCC MPs Rubbish Chamisa

By- Members of parliament from the opposition CCC have defied their leader, Nelson Chamisa, and denied claims that the government’s US$40 000 loans granted to lawmakers were not donations.

CCC MPs have received a lot of criticism, especially on social media platforms, for taking the loans.

Critics accuse the opposition MPs of joining the “gravy train” saying they are no longer serving the interests of the electorate but their selfish interests.

Even CCC president Nelson Chamisa has criticised his MPs for accepting the loans and warned them that they will be punished by voters.

But CCC Chief Whip in Parliament Prosper Mutseyami defended the party’s MPs, saying the loans are a “genuine part of the MPs’ welfare.” He said:

The suggestion in some quarters that loans are donations is not correct. In the midterm supplementary budget of September 2022 approved, provision was made for a housing or vehicle loan of US$40 000.

This loan was understood as a genuine part of the MPs’ welfare. The loan is therefore not a surprise executive instrument but one that went through the due process of appropriation as is provided in the constitution.

It is not a discretionary issue or an executive gratuitous gesture like the grants granted to ministers and deputy ministers.

In October of 2022, MPs were made to sign binding loan application forms which they executed.

In late November, parliament made partial disbursements of these loans. The loan in question is above board.

Mutseyami, who is the MP for Dangamvura, said it was unfair to compare CCC legislators with those of ZANU PF simply because they accepted the loans. He said:

The loan in question is no excuse for state failure or the deplorable state of public services.

It is no excuse for 42 years of mismanagement and misallocation of public resources. And most certainly the loan cannot bribe or derail our cause.

We therefore reject the equalisation. We are not Zanu, have never been Zanu. We have remained principled and committed.

We have remained unwavering in our quest for transformation and change in our country We have faced dictatorship and its billions of dollars weaponised against our people.

Mutseyami also claimed that MPs are currently earning ZWL$$200 000 “which is equivalent to US$200.” He added:

The new salary remains way below the poverty datum line by a long margin.

It also remains way below the average regional salary of MPs which is US$2 000 even in economies smaller than Zimbabwe or countries such as Kenya and others where MPs are paid around US$13,000 a month.

This is in addition to the provision of constituency offices, and paid research assistance.

| ZimLive

