ZimEye
Mnangagwa Says We've Invested USD2,5bn In Communities
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 7, 2022
Dear Trabablas:We do not care about your overhyped investments. True investment should be felt by the grassroots. As students we do not feel the investments. Students continue deferring as parents fail to pay fees. The education system is continuously declining. Don’t fool us! pic.twitter.com/a9UzC7Sc50— Boris Muguti🇿🇼 (@BorisCde) December 7, 2022
