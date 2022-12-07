Zanu PF Probes Rigging Allegations

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zanu PF party last week sent a team to Murewa, Hwedza, and Mutoko districts to investigate allegations of rigging during the central committee (CC) elections held a few months ago.

This came after party members in several districts petitioned their leaders, citing alleged irregularities during the elections.

The team, which was dispatched from the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare, reportedly interviewed disgruntled members and district coordinating committee officials over the rigging claims.

A top provincial member who refused to be named confirmed the visit by the probe team to NewsDay.

Said the official:

The probe team was in the province recently investigating or probing CC election rigging claims in some districts. They visited Hwedza, Mutoko and Murewa.

These are the districts that had disgruntlement over how the CC elections were run.

One of the probe team members was Miriam Chikukwa who led the investigations in Hwedza.

According to a petition signed by party officials from Hwedza district, candidates for the CC elections were barred from witnessing vote counting.

The district also raised vote-buying allegations, among others.

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson Tatenda Mavetera said she would respond after consulting her superiors on the issue.

Zanu PF officials in Hwedza, Mutoko and Murewa districts confirmed the visit by the probe team.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...