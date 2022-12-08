Masvingo Grade 6 Boy Scores 9 Units, To Skip Grade 7

By- An 11-year-old boy from Masvingo, who was doing Grade 6 at Victoria Primary School scored nine units in the 2022 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade 7 final examinations.

This means that Noah Junior Marima will skip Grade 7 and automatically proceed to secondary school next year.

The boy’s father, Noah Marima, owns the state-of-the-art Junior Primary and Junior High boarding schools in Rhodene, a low-density suburb.

Noah Junior scored ones in Maths, Shona, Social Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, and Tech.

He got two units in English while in Physical Education and Arts he got 3 units.

Marima expressed satisfaction over his son’s performance and pledged to support him to be whatever he wants. He said:

I am elated with the achievement and as his father I don’t want to decide for him what he wants to do, I will allow him to choose his passion and my role will be to support him to chase his dreams.

My son has always shown traits of hard work and I think these are results of focus, hard work and commitment, I am very happy for him and his unique achievement gives me happiness as a father.

Noah Junior is said to have a passion to become an Engineer. | The Herald

