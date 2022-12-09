Mukuru Shop Loses US$10 000 To Robbers

By- Three armed robbers on Monday hit Mukuru shop at Jerera Growth Point in Zaka and snatched US$10 058 and ZAR35 000.

Police said the three suspects robbed a 20-year-old motorist they had hired on the pretext that they wanted to travel from Jerera Growth Point to Devure Business Centre.

The suspects, who were armed with two pistols, robbed the motorist of a cellphone, US$13 cash and a Toyota Passo vehicle which they later used as a getaway car after robbing a Mukuru shop.

In a statement, police said the stolen vehicle was recovered. Police said:

Police in Masvingo are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on 05/12/22 in Zaka.

Three unknown suspects armed with two pistols stole a cellphone, US$13 cash and a Toyota Passo vehicle, registration number AEQ 062 from a motorist (20) they had allegedly hired from Jerera Growth Point, Zaka to Devure Business Centre.

The suspects used the stolen vehicle as a get-away car and pounced at the Mukuru shop at Jererera Growth Point where they stole US$10 058 and ZAR35 000 cash.

The stolen vehicle was recovered. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.

