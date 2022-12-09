President Chamisa Unmoved By Stunner Criticism

Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial hip-hop artist Desmond Chideme, better known as Stunner, has claimed he is better than CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

Stunner claims he has achieved more than President Chamisa.

PunchStar Entertainment reports…

In a video that he uploaded on his Instagram stories, Hip Hop musician Stunner (40) claims that he has achieved more than Nelson Chamisa.

According to Stunner’s claims he says he has more music awards whilst Nelson Chamisa hasn’t yet achieved anything politically.

Izvi zvakonzerwa ne kutaura kwaita ma fans kuti vezera ra stunner varikuita zvihombe kupfuura iye

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFb9JHDK/

However in response, musician Cucsman said:

“I have more hit songs than this 42-year-old man, he doesn’t have anything in his name ,his leaked sx tape made more waves than his rubbish music, iam not a rapper but ndogona kutodzidzira nhasi ndikamukunda , his recent album flopped, mbiri yake ndeye mahre chete! Unfortunately he claims that he has achieved more than Nelson Chamisa.”

President Chamisa also subtly responded to Stunner’s remarks :

“NOT ALL CRITICS DESERVE YOUR TIME & RESPONSES #FAKAPRESSURE #KangeneSibiliUjaha #NgaapindeHakeMukomana.”

