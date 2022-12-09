ZimEye
Arrested,convicted & sentenced to 20 years in jail for a crime he knew absolutely nothing about,but got out last year on successful appeal.This ex-POLITICAL PRISONER has today graduated with a degree he started studying in jail.Let’s celebrate our HERO & patriot @LastMaengahama pic.twitter.com/FQMip3A5Zj— Makomborero Haruzivishe (@MakomboreroH) December 8, 2022
