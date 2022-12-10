ZimEye
WAKING UP alive everyday is just a miracle, a blessing and a wonderful gift from God. Never take this for granted. Thank and praise the Lord for it. Oh God, You are the giver of life. Your light lets us enjoy life. Psalm 36:9Blessed Sabbath beloved! pic.twitter.com/n6ndZchjO4— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 10, 2022
