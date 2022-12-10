UPCOMING: Learnmore Jongwe 20th Anniversary Today

The Learnmore Jongwe 20th Anniversary Event

Invitation to a Special Twitter Space

The Learnmore Jongwe Legacy Solidarity movement kindly invites you to attend a special Twitter Space on Saturday 10th December 2022 at 1pm till 3pm (Zimbabwe time)

The special event is being organised in partnership with the Jongwe family, University of Zimbabwe Students Union (UZ SU) Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) and the School of Ideology and Leadership (SOLID)

Invited Speakers include:

Current and Former UZ SU Students Leaders Current and Former ZINASU Students Leaders Jongwe Family Members CCC Representatives

The event is being held as part of the 20th anniversary commemorations of the passing away of the late Learnmore Jongwe who passed away in October 2002

The late Jongwe was a legendary students leader and also a pioneer champion for the struggle for democratic change in Zimbabwe

He was the national Spokesperson for the then MDC when he passed away at Harare in October 2002

RSVP:

Hon. Daniel Molokele

@molokele on Twitter

00263713726552 on Whatsapp

