Agentina Set Semi Final Date With Croatia

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic, testy match at Lusail’s Iconic Stadium to set up a semi-final against Croatia, following their World Cup quarter-final finish at 2-2 after extra-time.

A total of 17 yellow cards were handed out in the match on Friday, which looked to be going Argentina’s way until the Netherlands equalised in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

A half-hour of extra time saw no breakthroughs.

The Dutch failed to score their first two penalties in the shootout, while Argentina were flawless until they missed their fourth. Lautaro Martinez scored their final spot kick and kept Argentina’s World Cup dreams alive.

Al Jazeera

