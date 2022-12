BREAKING: CCC Party’s Facebook Group Hacked

Shock as the CCC Zimbabwe party’s Facebook group (with 96K members)’s name is changed to a buy and sell marketplace. Initial investigations by ZimEye suggest it was either hacked or sold off as the new owners do not have Zimbabwean names. The party was still to comment at the time of publishing.

Shock as the @CCCZimbabwe party's Facebook group (96K members)'s name is changed to a buy and sell marketplace. Initial investigations by ZimEye suggest it was either hacked or sold off as the new owners do not have Zimbabwean names. @Cde_Ostallos @advocatemahere still to comment pic.twitter.com/b8Csa5SCYV — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 11, 2022

