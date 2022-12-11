Corpse Of Suspected Murderer Discovered Hanging Inside Church

By A Correspondent- The body of a suspected murderer was found hanging in a local church in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

A police statement seen by Pindula News says the deceased, Judge Evans Zinzombe, was a wanted person in connection with the murder of his estranged wife on 7 December 2022.

Reads the statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP):

The ZRP reports that Judge Evans Zinzombe (36) who was being sought in connection with the callous murder of his estranged wife, Phelomina Mabika (32) which occurred on 07/12/2022 at a house in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, has committed suicide. His body was found hanging from a metal roof truss at a local church in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

It is alleged that Zinzombe killed his estranged wife in cold blood on Wednesday and went on to sexually abuse her corpse in full view of the couple’s two minor children.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Zinzobe allegedly sneaked into the room where Phelomina Mabika (32), their daughter (12) and a son (7) were before strangling her to death with hands.

He and his wife were reportedly having marital disputes which forced them to sleep in separate rooms.

After killing her, Zinzombe allegedly went on to sexually abuse the body in full view of his children.

The children spent the whole night with the body before a police report was made in the morning.

The incident happened just as the nation was observing 16 Days of activism against gender-based violence.

