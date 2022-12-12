4 Months Old Baby Killed In Adultery Fight

By A Correspondent- A 4-month-old baby died in Shamva on Friday last week during a dispute over alleged adultery involving its mother and another woman.

A police report says the baby was fastened on its mother’s back. The mother was assaulted and pushed to the wall by another woman who was accusing her of taking her husband. Reads the report by the Zimbabwe Republic Police:

Meanwhile, a four months old infant, who was strapped on the back of his mother, died after the mother, Prisca Dhirau (23) was assaulted and pushed to the wall of a shop by the suspect only identified as Mai Shumai Kanyoka, on 09/12/22 at Logan Shopping Centre, Shamva.

The suspect had accused Prisca Dhirau of having an extra-marital affair with her husband. Investigations are in progress.

In a different case, ZRP is investigating a murder case which also occurred on Friday last week along Kadoma-Blue Ranges Road.

It is alleged that the victim, Elisha Gundu (27), died after he was stabbed with a double-blade flick knife on the head and throat by the suspect, Hussen Nenji (38).

