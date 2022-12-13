Nurses “Frog- marched” To ED Conference

By A Correspondent- Government has allegedly directed the country’s general hospitals to release nurses to attend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s labour conference on Wednesday in the capital, a leaked memo written by Health and Child Care secretary Jasper Chimedza has revealed.

The conference dubbed “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo” (a country is built by its citizens) President Meets Young Labour Conference” will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre tomorrow.

In the memo dated December 9, 2022, addressed to chief medical officers and provincial medical directors, Chimedza directed hospitals such as Parirenyatwa, Sally Mugabe, Chinhoyi, Kadoma and Marondera to release 200 trained nurses and 300 student nurses below the age of 35 for Mnangagwa’s conference.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Service will provide fuel for institutional transport to ferry the students and staff as well as lunch and refreshments. In the event where(by) institutional transportation is not available, please indicate how many would require reimbursement of bus fares and indicative amounts,” the memo read.

Chimedza’s phone was not reachable yesterday to confirm the authenticity of the memo, but one of the provincial medical directors confirmed receiving it.

“I have received the communication,” the provincial medical director who refused to be named said.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo could not be drawn to comment on the issue.

“Unfortunately, I cannot comment on the issue,” Dongo said.

-newsday

