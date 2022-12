Who Is Zanu PF’s GOAT Of Incompetence?

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe doesn’t even have a functioning soccer stadium.

Our national team was suspended from international matches & the Sports Minister has been asleep since. Between her & the Minister of Energy, I’m not sure who’s the 🐐 of incompetence.

We need new leaders.- Advocate Fadzayi Mahere

