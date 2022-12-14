Eto’o Faces Lawsuit

The Cameroon Football Association (Fecafoot) is facing a lawsuit from an investigative journalist after the body published a statement accusing him of attempted blackmail and extortion.

Fecafoot announced in a statement on Friday that one ‘Romain Molina’ wanted €25 000 from FA president Samuel Eto’o as a condition to drop a story exposing irregularities within Cameroon football.

But Molina has hit back, claiming the extortion attempt came from someone who was impersonating him.

The journalist also said that Eto’o should have known better since they talked in March regarding a separate matter.

“The only time I spoke to Eto’o was in March – and the conversation I had was to warn him about paedophilia cases in a big football academy in Cameroon,” Molina told BBC Sport Africa.

“That so-called number pretending to be me is definitely not my number, nor my picture and the guy doesn’t know how to write French properly – there are big mistakes.

“So it’s scandalous because when you look at the statement of Fecafoot, they didn’t say it’s me but everyone will believe it’s me.

“My lawyer will definitely sue because it’s a big lie.”

