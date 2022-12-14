ShallCross College The Oasis Of Education

Business Correspondent| ShallCross is surely becoming the oasis of quality education in the city of Harare and beyond.

ShallCross College is situated in Kuwadzana 2, Harare, Zimbabwe.

The school offers competitive form 1 to form 6 classes.

The school boasts of ZIMSEC markers and well-trained staff capable of delivering high quality lessons.There is a ZIMSEC centre at the school.

In a brief statement an official at ShallCross College said :

“Enrollment for 2023 classes is in progress, get in touch with us today for quality education and excellent learning facilities.We are situated in Kuwadzana 2, Harare.We also have a Junior MP for Kuwadzana East Constituency from our school. His name is Tafara Jeketera.”

For more information call the following numbers:

+263 71 225 3200

+263773577712

Landline 0242211777

ShallCross College

