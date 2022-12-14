Worry Not, Argentina’s Goat Will Be Available For World Cup Final

Lionel Messi has allayed fears that he could miss Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final after he suffered an injury scare in the semifinal win over Croatia on Tuesday.

The Argentina star was spotted holding his hamstring early on in the 3-0 victory but the forward was able to finish the game.

He produced a man-of-the-match performance in the game, scoring from the spot to break the deadlock, before setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal with a glorious assist.

Speaking after the game, the 35-year-old has reassured fans that he will be available to play in Sunday’ match.

“I am enjoying this a lot,” Messi confirmed after his stunning performance against Croatia. “I am feeling really good, I feel strong enough to face every match.

“The previous match was a big sacrifice. Today we were tired but we pulled out strength to earn the victory. We played very well, we preferred to play this way because we knew they would not have the ball.

“We knew we would have to run. We prepared in a very good way. I feel very happy in this World Cup. I am able to help the squad.”

France meet Morocco tonight to determine who will play Argentina in the final.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

