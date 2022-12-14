Zuma Throws Ramaphosa Under The Bus

By- Senior African National Congress member and South Africa’s Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has defended her decision to vote in favour of impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dlamini Zuma was one of four ANC MPs who refused to toe the party line by supporting the call for the adoption of the Section 89 panel report which found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office in connection with the theft of cash at his Phala Phala farm.

She said that she used her discretion as a member of Parliament when she voted.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who was also in the running to become the African National Congress (ANC)’s next president, was the first MP to vote against the party’s position during the open vote and stunned the National Assembly on Tuesday.

She joined the likes of Supra Mahumapelo, Mosebenzi Zwane, and Mervyn Dirks who all voted in support of impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa. Said Dlamini Zuma:

I’m a public representative so I voted according to my understanding of the report. I read it thoroughly and I supported it.

Only 148 members of parliament voted in favour and 214 voted against, while two MPs abstained from the vote. This means that the impeachment process is now dead in the water | EWN

