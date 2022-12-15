ZimEye
Last night I attended Zimbabwe’s music legend, Leonard K Zhakata’s album launch ‘Mupendero wenguva’. There was just excitement in the house when I just showed up at the event unexpected.Zimbabweans are a great &wonderful people.Ours is a great country &place. #OneNationOneVision pic.twitter.com/IpbLJ1RVPD— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 15, 2022
