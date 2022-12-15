Gvt Rescues Trio Trafficked To Oman

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Government has rescued three female human trafficking victims after they were “unknowingly” transported to Oman for labour and s_əxual exploitation, a Harare magistrate heard yesterday.

This emerged after a human trafficking suspect, Tendai Muswe (30), was arraigned before magistrate Dennis Mangosi to answer to the human trafficking charge.

Muswe was remanded to today for bail application.

They then recruited the three victims after promising them high-paying hotel jobs. Visas and air tickets were processed, as well as medical reports.

The victims found themselves in Oman, instead of Dubai and only realised that they had been duped upon arrival at Muscat International Airport in Oman.

In Oman, they were received by Al Shihhi who confiscated their passports and drove them to an unknown location, where they were sold as house slaves.

The victims were allegedly subjected to domestic servitude; working round the clock for no pay, feeding on leftovers, and were subjected to s_əxual and physical abuse, and denied freedom of movement by being restricted indoors.

The matter only came to light when the victims reported their ordeal through Interpol, and relatives back home, in turn, reported the matter to the police for investigations, which led to the arrest of the accused.

Government then intervened and the victims were located and repatriated back to Zimbabwe.

— NewsDay

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...