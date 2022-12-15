Threesome Ends In Tragedy

By A Correspondent- The prison warder wanted more than just one woman for his night of passion and took both women to his place.

But the next morning the threesome came to a tragic end.

Maria Thathane (65) from Jericho in the North West said she never knew her daughter Goitsemang Thathane (31) was a magosha until after her death.

Maria said that her daughter was shot in the eye on 19 November and later died in hospital.

According to a 35-year-old co-s_əx worker of Goitsemang, they both went to the man in Letlhabile on 18 November and spent the night with him after he picked them up from the side of the road in Brits.

She said that on the day the man told Goitsemang that he wanted her for the night but after meeting them both, he insisted on a threesome. “We went to his place together.

“We had a night of boozing and s_əx that Thursday night,” said the woman.

She said the shooting happened on Friday at about 11am.

She said she was busy in the kitchen getting drinks and doing dishes while her friend was in the bathroom doing her hair.

The man was tidying his bedroom and later went to the bathroom.

“When I went to the bedroom to fetch hand lotion, I saw a small firearm on top of the bed,”

The man told me he wanted to clean the gun and took it.”

She said a few minutes later she heard a loud bang which sounded to her as if a transformer had blown up.

“When I rushed to check I saw my friend lying in a pool of blood and the man was saying, ‘what have I done? what have I done?’.

“He was still holding the firearm in his hand.”

The friend said the man told her he had shot Goitsemang by mistake and that he was sorry.

She said the man called his friend and they took Goitsemang to Letlhabile Clinic in the man’s car. An ambulance took her to hospital where she died.

Goitsemang’s mother said her daughter died on 20 November at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

Maria said when she went to Letlhabile Police Station to find out what had happened to her daughter, police told her Goitsemang sləpt with men for money and she was shocked.

“I want to know why the prison warder was cleaning the firearm loaded with ammunition. I still haven’t had answers about why and how my child died,” said Maria.

She said her daughter loved them and when she visited she brought them food and clothes.

Goitsemang was buried on Saturday, 3 December at Sephai Cemetery in Jericho.

North West police spokeswoman Colonel Amanda Funani said that a case was reported on 18 November at Letlhabile cop shop.

“The 54-year-old suspect was arrested for murder the same day,” she said.

She said the suspect appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on 28 November and was granted bail of R1 000. “We deny the allegations made by the mother,” said Funani.

“The investigating officer was the one who searched for the family and let them know what had happened.”

Funani told Daily Sun that if the family claimed that they were ill-treated by the police, they must report that officer to the station commander or the district commissioner of Bojanala Sub-District 1.

-DailySun

