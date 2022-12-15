Zanu PF Tears Into “Demented” United States Of America

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF Director of Information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi has described the United States of America as a “demented superpower” after it recently imposed sanctions on four Zimbabwean nationals.

On Monday, the US Treasury Department added President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr, Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s wife Sandra Mpunga, Nqobile Magwizi, and Obey Chimuka to the sanctions list.

Two companies controlled by Chimuka, Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting, were also sanctioned by the U.S. for their alleged involvement with Sakunda, which is owned by Tagwirei.

Mpunga is the executive director of Sakunda and Magwizi is the chief marketing officer, according to a statement by the U.S. Treasury.

Posting on Twitter in response to the development, Mugwadi said the United States of America has gone rogue. He wrote:

What the @ US Dept of State has done is an act of cowardice & undoubtedly barbaric conduct that falls below the diplomatic bar.

It clearly reflects a demented superpower that has gone rogue, now aiming at non-assuming global citizens like Emmerson Jnr, a Chimuka & an unknown housewife.

Anyway, needless to remind them that President Mnangagwa has reminded us that with or without sanctions, nyika inovaka navene vayo (a country is built by its owners).

The designation of the four Zimbabweans and two Zimbabwean companies was announced one day before U.S. President Joe Biden hosted nearly 50 Heads of State from the African continent for the US-Africa Leaders summit.

