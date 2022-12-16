ZimEye
🟡 #FixOurZESA: Our MP, Hon Willias Madzimure on Wednesday asked the minister of Energy and Power Development, Soda Zhemu to explain why Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed on his 2018 election campaign promises to glut the entire nation with endless energy. Vote for Change, #CCC pic.twitter.com/Dv515I8VaA— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) December 16, 2022
