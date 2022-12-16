Portugal Fire Head Coach

Portugal FA has fired the national team coach following Selecao’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The team lost to Morocco 1-0 in the quarterfinal clash played last week.

According to reports in Portugal, the FA terminated the gaffer’s contract, which had two years left before it expired, following talks between the two parties.

The sacking ends an eight-year tenure in which the 68-year-old coach delivered two trophies for the team – first the 2016 European Championship and then the 2019 League of Nations.

Meanwhile, the publication states that AS Roma coach José Mourinho is the FA’s top choice to succeed Santos.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

