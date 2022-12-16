Women Crucial In Winning Zimbabwe For Change

Today we joined Women Champions for Change as their gathered for the last…

#16DaysofActivism2022 public meeting.

We went to relay there to unpack what the CCC government to do differently.

We shared our policy proposals and heard from them on what they believe is best to addressed their issues.

We shared the vision as articulated by our President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

We conversed about the role of women in our Agenda to win Zimbabwe.

We celebrate these great women valor and the committed leaders of communities.

A new Zimbabwe is possible.

Gift Ostallos Siziba CCC deputy spokesperson

