ZANU PF Unleashes Violence Against Police in Mabelreign

ZANU PF youths unleashed violence against municipal police officers in Mabelreign after invading a large piece of land.

The development, which was captured on camera shows officers being subjected to abuse by the marauding ruling party youths, and Crisis Coalition said they operated with impunity .

