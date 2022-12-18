It’s Messi vs Mbappe!

The FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest spectacles in sports. What makes the FIFA World Cup 2022 final stand out even more is that it would be Lionel Messi’s last chance to add a World Cup to his trophy cabinet. The hurdle standing between the Argentine legend and the dream cup is defending champions France.

The FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday will be the 13th match between France (FRA) and Argentina (ARG) and both teams will be looking for their third football FIFA World Cup title.

Argentina (ARG) have won six of the 12 football matches played against France, who have won thrice. Three matches ended in draws.

Although the Argentina football team does hold an edge in an overall head-to-head battle, France (FRA) will take confidence from the fact that they beat Argentina 4-3 in the 2018 World Cup’s round of 16 in Russia. It was also the last meeting between the two sides.

Argentina vs France head-to-head record at FIFA World Cup

Incidentally, the first-ever Argentina vs France match happened at the 1930 World Cup group stage in Uruguay. Argentina won the match 1-0. Luis Monti’s strike in the 81st minute contributed to France’s early exit.

The two sides met again at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina but France were eliminated from the group stages after losing to Argentina 2-1.

Michel Platini equalised for France in the 61st minute after Daniel Passarella put Argentina ahead in the first half. Leopoldo Luque’s 74th-minute goal, however, proved to be decisive.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia was the first time two sides met in the knockout stages. While history heavily favoured Argentina, the French team took the fight to Argentina and clinched a seven-goal thriller.

Kylian Mbappe’s back-to-back strikes after the hour mark swung the game back for France after Benjamin Pavard’s goal of the tournament made it 2-2. Despite Sergio Aguero’s goal in added time, France cruised into the quarter-finals and eventually won the World Cup. – Olympics.com

